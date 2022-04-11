IPL 2022: Images of mystery girl go viral

Mumbai: Images of a mystery girl seen in the Brabourne Stadium gallery watching Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have gone viral after she caught the attention of the camera crew, even as DC's Kuldeep Yadav was taking a superb catch off his own bowling to dismiss Umesh Yadav on Sunday evening.



While it was not initially known who the girl -- dressed in a white top -- was, it was later revealed that she was Aarti Bedi, an actor by profession and a dancer.



Later in the day, she also reportedly posted three stories on her Insta handle where she could be seen showing her support for the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR. She has also reportedly featured in advertisements for renowned brands.



Netizens kept asking the camera crew to shift the attention from the girl to the action taking place on the field.



"Camera wale bhai sahib, thoda inn madam se focus hata kar match bhi dikha do (Please focus on the match)," wrote a fan on Instagram, while another said, "Ek aur crush (one more crush). Love you camera men."