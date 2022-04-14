Malayalam
England pacer Anya Shrubsole calls it a day

Reuters
Published: April 14, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Anya Shrubsole
Anya Shrubsole'e's last appearance for England came in their 71-run defeat by Australia in the Women's World Cup final earlier this month. File photo: AFP/Marty Melville
Topic | Cricket

England's World Cup-winning bowler Anya Shrubsole has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 30, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Shrubsole was part of two World Cup-winningsquads in 2009 and 2017, playing a starri ng role in the latter as she took six wickets to clinch a nine-run victory over India in the final.

She played 173 matches across all formats for England, taking 227 wickets. Shrubsole holds the nation's women's record for Twenty20 International wickets (102) and is fourth on the list for One-Day International wickets.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years," Shrubsole said in a statement.

"To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away."

Shrubsole will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred.

"Anya has been the most tremendous servant to English cricket, and to women's cricket specifically," ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor said.

"Her longevity, skill and impact with the new and old ball are testament to her work ethic and commitment over so many years."

Shrubsole's last appearance for England came in their 71-run defeat by Australia in the Women's World Cup final earlier this month, in which she took three wickets. 

