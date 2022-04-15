Malayalam
IPL: SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets

PTI
Published: April 15, 2022 09:59 PM IST Updated: April 15, 2022 11:30 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

KKR made 175/8 after being put in to bat. Nitish Rana top-scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

SRH chased down the target in 17.5 overs after half-centuries from Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68 not out off 36). 

Brief scores: 

KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). 

SRH 176/3 in 17.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 71, Aiden Markram 68 not out; Andre Russell 2/20).

