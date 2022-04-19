Malayalam
IPL 2022: Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2022 07:32 PM IST
du Plessis and KL Rahul
Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul, captains of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. Photo: Twitter/ @IPL
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday.

KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, the captains of Super Giants and RCB respectively, said that they have not made any changes to their XI from their previous matches.

Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

