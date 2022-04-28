Women's T20 League: Kerala enter quarterfinals

Surat: Kerala scored an emphatic seven-wicket win over Nagaland to enter the quarterfinals of the Senior Women's T20 League here on Thursday.

Opener Akshaya A starred with an unbeaten 57 as Kerala chased down the target of 117 in 18 overs to set up a quarterfinal clash with Railways on Saturday.

Akshya hit three fours in her 56-ball knock.

Earlier, opener K P Navgire held the Nagaland innings together with a knock of 56 after the Plate toppers elected to bat.

Darsana Mohan claimed 2/17 for Kerala.

Brief scores: Nagaland 116/5 in 20 overs (K P Navgire 56; Darsana Mohan 2/17) lost to Kerala 117/3 in 18 overs (Akshaya A 57 not out).