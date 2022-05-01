Malayalam
IPL 2022: Super Giants opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

PTI
Published: May 01, 2022 03:30 PM IST
K L Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants skipper K L Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Lucknow left out pacer Avesh Khan and included off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, while Delhi fielded the same XI.

LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing.

The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), K L Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. 

