KCA Club Championship: Azharuddeen slams ton for Swantons

Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed 120 off just 52 balls as Swantons CC thumped Ernakulam CC by 53 runs in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Friday.

Swantons posted 227/4 in 20 overs after opting to bat. Vinoop Manoharan played the supporting role with a breezy 42 off 26 balls.

Akash C Pillai's 43-ball 70 went in vain as Ernakulam CC finished on 174/9.

Athreya CC scored a narrow 10-run win over BK 55 CC in another match.

Athreya CC made 157/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. K J Rakesh scored 36, while Aadhi Dev chipped in with 34. Askhay Chandran claimed 3/19.

BK 55 CC ended up on 147/5 in their chase. Athif Bin Ashraf picked up 4/28.

Brief scores: Athreya CC 157/5 In 20 overs (K J Rakesh 36, Aadhi Dev 34; Akshay Chandran 3/19) bt BK 55 CC 147/9 20 overs (Athif Bin Ashraf 4/28)



Man of the match: Athif Bin Ashraf

Swantons CC 227/4 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharudden 120, Vinoop Manoharan 42) bt Ernakulam CC 174/9 in 20 overs (Akash C Pillai 70).

Man of the match:Mohammed Azharudden