Former Kerala junior cricketer Deepan Raj dies at 31

Deepan Raj (31), a former junior cricketer of Kerala, is no more.

He succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident at Vazhutacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. The cremation was held at the premises of his house at Pravachambalam in the capital city on Wednesday.

Deepan was an all-rounder, who bowled right-arm medium pace. He played three seasons for Kerala, including at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

He was part of a 25-member Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) squad comprising Sanju Samson and Sony Cheruvathur among others that toured Australia in the 2007-08 season.

Deepan had been working with a firm in Kuwait, but had returned to Kerala during COVID times.

The KCA office-bearers expressed their "profound grief on the sad and untimely demise of Deepan Raj".

He leaves wife, Sruthi and their 2-year-old son Krishnadev.