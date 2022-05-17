Malayalam
Sports

IPL 2022: Tripathi hits fifty as Sunrisers post 193/6 against Mumbai Indians

PTI
Published: May 17, 2022 07:34 PM IST Updated: May 17, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/ @IPL
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Rahul Tripathi scored a fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 193/6 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Tripathi made 76 off 44 while Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran added 42 and 38 respectively.

Ramandeep Singh claimed three wickets for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav replaced Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya in the MI playing XI.

The Sunrisers have also made a couple of changes. Priyam Garg came in for Shashank Singh and Afghan pacer Fazal Farooqi replaced Marco Jansen.

It is a must-win game for SRH to stay in play-off contention.

Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Priyam Garg, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

