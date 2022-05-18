Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Williamson returning to New Zealand for impending birth of child

PTI
Published: May 18, 2022 05:28 PM IST
PTI04_11_2022_000252A
Kane Williamson, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot during match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Monday, April 11, 2022. PHOTO: PTI
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is returning to New Zealand to be with his wife for the impending birth of their child, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

"Official update: Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on its official Twitter handle.

"Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!," SRH said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Williamson struggled big time this IPL season, scoring just 216 runs from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept their slim play-offs hopes alive after registering a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday.

SRH take on Punjab Kings in their last league game here on Sunday in a must-win game. However, even a win may not be enough for them to make it to the play-offs.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.