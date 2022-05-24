IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata: Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier-1 of the IPL at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

The Royals are playing the same team from their final league match while the Titans hae made one change, bringing in Alzarri Joseph in place of Lockie Ferguson.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami