Sri Lanka recall Kamil Mishara from Bangladesh tour

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday recalled left-hand opening batter Kamil Mishara from the two-Test tour of Bangladesh for allegedly breaching the "player's conduct/behaviour" rules.



SLC, however, did not reveal when the alleged rule breach took place and what exactly did the 21-year-old player do to necessitate the recall.



A statement issued by the country's cricket body said, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to recall Kamil Mishara from Bangladesh for his alleged breach of rules (clause no 1 (j) governing the player's conduct/behaviour as depicted in his Tour Contract.



"Accordingly, Mishara, who is a part of the 18-member squad taking part in the ongoing Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Series, will be immediately flown back to Sri Lanka.



SLC also said that an inquiry would be instituted, and depending upon its outcome, further action "would be determined".



"Upon his return, Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct a full inquiry into the 'violations' and upon the outcome of the inquiry, further actions would be determined on the player," the statement added.



Mishara was not part of the playing eleven in the drawn first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram and also not included in the side currently playing the second match of the series in Mirpur.