IPL 2022 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL here on Wednesday.

The winners of the match will play Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the title match after their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi