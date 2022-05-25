Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2022 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2022 08:29 PM IST
IPL pic
KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, captains of Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore pose alongside the IPL trophy. Photo: Twitter/ @IPL
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the IPL here on Wednesday.

The winners of the match will play Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the title match after their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.