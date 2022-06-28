Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

2nd T20I: Hooda ton helps India edge Ireland

PTI
Published: June 28, 2022 08:58 PM IST Updated: June 29, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Deepak Hooda
India's Deepak Hooda plays a shot during the second T20I against Ireland at Malahide cricket club in Dublin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Paul Faith
Topic | Cricket

Malahide: India beat Ireland by four runs in the second and final T20 International to clinch the two-match series 2-0 here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India posted a huge 225 for seven with Deepak Hooda top-scoring with 104 while Sanju Samson contributing 77.

The Indians then restricted Ireland to 221 for five to win the match.

RELATED ARTICLES

Captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 60 while opener Paul Stirling contributed 40. Harry Tector and George Dockrell chipped in with 39 and 34 not out respectively.

Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot against Ireland. Photo: PTI

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Umrah Malik took a wicket apiece.

India had won the first match by seven wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 225/7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/42, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35) bt Ireland 221/5 in 20 overs (Paul Stirling 40, Andrew Balbirnie 60, Harry Tector 39; George Dockrell 34 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 1/41, Umran Malik 1/42).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.