2nd T20I: England win toss, opt to bowl against India

Birmingham: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, Jadeja and Bumrah have returned to the Indian XI while the hosts have included David Willey and Richard Gleeson.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson