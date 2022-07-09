Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

2nd T20I: England win toss, opt to bowl against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Buttler and Sharma
Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma, captains of England and India respectively. Graphic: Twitter/ @BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Birmingham: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, Jadeja and Bumrah have returned to the Indian XI while the hosts have included David Willey and Richard Gleeson.

Teams
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

RELATED ARTICLES

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.