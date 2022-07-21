Michael Bracewell picks up hat-trick in his first T20I over

Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 International cricket.

The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over as wickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to give the tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, and third New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets with three consecutive balls in T20Is.

The 31-year-old Bracewell, cousin of Black Caps seamer Doug and nephew of former internationals Brendon and John, has made his New Zealand debut in all three formats this year.

He notched up a century in his third One-Day International innings two weeks ago against Ireland in Dublin, smashing two sixes and three fours in the final over to drive New Zealand past their victory target of 301, again with a ball to spare.