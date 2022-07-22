Ranji Trophy: Kerala placed in Elite Group C

Kerala have been placed in Elite Group C for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

Karnataka, Jharkhand, Services, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Goa, and Pondicherry are the other teams in Group C.

Kerala had missed out on a quarterfinal spot narrowly to eventual champions Madhya Pradesh last season.

The Ranji Trophy is expected to be played between December 13 and February 28, 2023.

Toppers from all the elite groups will directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

The second placed teams from all four groups will be ranked among them as 5-8 based on points, wins, NRR, quotient.

The eighth-placed team will play against Plate Group winners in the pre-quarterfinals.

Elite Group A: Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Nagaland.

Group B: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam.

Group C: Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Services, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Goa, Pondicherry.

Group D: Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Railways, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Tripura.