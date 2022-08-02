Malayalam
Third T20I: Mayers hits fity, Windies post 164/5 against India

PTI
Published: August 02, 2022 10:06 PM IST Updated: August 02, 2022 11:26 PM IST
Kyle Mayers
West Indies' Kyle Mayers plays a shot against India in the third T20I. Photo: Twitter/ @windiescricket
Topic | Cricket

Basseterre: Kyle Mayers scored a fifty as West Indies posted 164/5 against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

Opener Mayers made 73 off 50 while Rovman Powell made 23. For the visitors, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

India had made one change, bringing in Deepak Hooda in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested. For West Indies, Dominic Drakes replaced Odean Smith.

CRICKET-WIS-IND-3RDT20I
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right), of India, watches the ball as Brandon King of West Indies runs during the third T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Randy Brooks

Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

