SA pacer Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series against England

Reuters
Published: August 14, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier has suffered a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle. File photo: AFP/Marco Longari
Topic | Cricket

South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up defeat to England Lions.

Olivier has been in significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle. After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 tear involving the right pectineus muscle, team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

South Africa will not call up a replacement despite fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada being in a race to recover from an ankle problem.

Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman are the other seamers in the squad. The first Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

South African squad: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman. 

