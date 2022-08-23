Malayalam
Indian head coach Dravid tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
Published: August 23, 2022 12:19 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Rahul Dravid
Indian head coah Rahul Dravid. File photo: AFP/Surjeet Yadav
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai to compete in the Asia Cup, starting Saturday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Tuesday.

India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report," Shah said in a release.

It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team.

"We haven't taken a call on whether VVS (Laxman) will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai this morning, vice-captain K L Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment. 

