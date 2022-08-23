Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sreejith V Nair is BCCI South Zone convener

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2022 02:00 PM IST Updated: August 23, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Sreejith V Nair
Sreejith V Nair. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Kerala Cricket Association secretary advocate Sreejith V Nair was unanimously nominated as the Board Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) South Zone convener on Monday.

The online meeting was attended by representatives from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Goa and Pondicherry along with BCCI joint secretary Jayesh George.

Sreejith has been authorised to convene the selection committee meeting to pick the South Zone team for the upcoming Duleep Trophy and to appoint coach and other support staff in consultation with Hyderabad Cricket Association president and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.