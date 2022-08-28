Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Asia Cup: India win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

PTI
Published: August 28, 2022 07:31 PM IST
India vs Pakistan
Captains of Pakistan and India, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma respectively pose alongside the Asia Cup trophy before their match. Photo: Twitter/ @BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: India won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 International and is second player in world cricket after Ross Taylor to complete a century of international appearances.

Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant in the playing eleven while Avesh Khan was picked as third pacer alongside Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will be making his T20I debut.

Teams
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.