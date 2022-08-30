Kohli hands over autographed jersey to Pakistan pacer Rauf | Video

Dubai: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli handed over an autographed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf after the Asia Cup win over the arch-rivals on Sunday. The video of the moment posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gone viral.

Kohli is seen interacting with the 28-year-old right-arm pace bowler following India's five-wicket at the Dubai International Stadium, before the charismatic cricketer signs and gifts the jersey to the pacer.

The BCCI posted the video on social media and tweeted, "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game."

Thousands of fans took to Twitter to appreciate Kohli's gesture. "Wholesome moment," tweeted a fans, while another wrote, "The things we love to see."

"That's why, He is King. Great cricketer and great person @imVkohli," tweeted another fan.

Kohli, while far from being impressive in the chase of 147 in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, played a noteworthy knock of 35 as India defeated the rivals with just two balls to spare.

Rauf didn't make much of an impact in the game, scoring an unbeaten 13 at the back-end and going without a wicket in his four overs, conceding 35 runs at an economy of 8.75.