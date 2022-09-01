It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav | Video

Dubai: Architect of India's 40-run win over Hong Kong, Suryakumar Yadav was left humbled by the "heartwarming" gesture from Virat Kohli who bowed to his compatriot following his sensational knock in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes and as many fours in his sizzling 26-ball unbeaten 68 against Hong Kong to help India grab a place in the Super Four stage.

His sensational innings overshadow the 44-ball unbeaten 59 by Kohli, who bowed to Suryakumar in appreciation and also looked towards the dressing room, saying 'kya hai yeh' (what is this man?) after the Indian innings.

"It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

Suryakumar added 98 runs with Kohli to lift India to 192/2.

"I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot how to go about in the next few balls. He is such an experienced (player) and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial."

A heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli ❤️. He bowed down to Suryakumar Yadav for his terrific knock of 68(26)* last night against Hong Kong. Bade Dilwala Virat ♥️.#SuryakumarYadav #ViratKohli #KingKohli #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsHK @imVkohli @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/o7YczfXTPA — Mrityunjoy Viratian 🇮🇳 (@Mrityunjoy_offl) September 1, 2022

Put in to bat, openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul failed to convert their starts but Kohli held the innings together, scoring his first international half-century in more than six months.

However, it was Suryakumar, who provided the much-needed impetus in the back-10 as he reached his fifty off just 22 balls.

"The situation was such that I had to go to the crease and play fast. Because the wicket was a little slow in the starting, I talked to Virat Kohli, he said 'just express yourself and do as you bat'. My plan was also very clear on how to bat so it was fun.”