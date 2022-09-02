Asia Cup Super 4 fixtures: India-Pakistan clash on Sunday

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the opening Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at Sharjah on Saturday.
Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to become the final team to qualify for Super 4.
India clash with Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in the group stage.
The Men in Blue will take on Afghanistan on Tuesday and complete their Super 4 campaign against the Lankans on Thursday.
The top-two will qualify for the final, which will be held on September 11 (Sunday).
Super 4 fixtures
September 3 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Sharjah
September 4 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai
September 6 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs India, Dubai
September 7 (Wednesday): Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Sharjah
September 8 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs India, Dubai
September 9 (Friday): Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Dubai
Final
September 11 (Sunday): Super 4 toppers vs Super 4 runners-up, Dubai
All matches start at 7.30 pm IST