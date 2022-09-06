Malayalam
With an eye on foreign leagues, Raina retires from all forms of cricket

PTI
Published: September 06, 2022 03:24 PM IST Updated: September 06, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina did not play in IPL 2022. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Indian batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues.

The 35-year-old had followed M S Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020.

He continued playing the IPL in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2022 season.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Raina tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

Since an active India or domestic player can't take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world.

He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa's new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

Raina played his last competitive game in October, 2021, when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

