Veda Krishnamurthy to get engaged, proposal photos go viral

Bengaluru: Indian women's cricket team batter Veda Krishnamurthy is set to enter a new phase of life. Her family sources confirmed that her engagement ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on September 18.

Veda will get engaged to Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala. Both Arjun and Veda shared the photos of their special moments on social media and the images have gone viral.

Veda has been going through a tough phase after losing her mother and sister to COVID-19. She is presently not in the Indian team and attempting a return to the side.

The photo of Arjun kneeling before Veda and proposing to her has gone viral. Arjun captioned the photo "And she said 'yes'". The couple also shared photos of them at a picturesque location in Karnataka.

Arjun, a left-handed batter, has played for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy. He had also played for various franchises in the Karnataka Premier League.

Veda, who is a member of the Karnataka women's cricket team, has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is. She was part of the Indian team which ended runners-up in both the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup.