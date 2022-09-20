1st T20I: Green, Wade shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets

Mohali: Australia scaled a mighty target of 209 runs in the final over to win the first T20I against India here on Tuesday.

Opener Cameron Green scored a 30-ball 61 and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 45 off 21.

India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the first T20I against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Sajjad Hussain

Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav bagged three and two wickets respectively for India.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55) scored scintillating half-centuries to help India post 208/6.

Invited to bat, Rahul (55 off 35 balls) scored his second consecutive fifty which included four boundaries and three maximums.

India's KL Rahul celebrates after scoring his fifty against Australia in the first T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Sajjad Hussain

The in-form Pandya, on the other hand, pummelled the visiting bowlers into submission with his unbeaten 30-ball 71.

The all-rounder smashed the ball seven times to the fence and five times over it to take India over the 200-run mark. Suryakumar also pitched in with a valuable 25-ball 46.

For Australia, medium pacer Nathan Ellis 3/30 was the pick of the bowlers.