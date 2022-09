Senior South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The left-arm spinner offered prayers at the temple along with team's physiotherapist Craig Govender.

South Africa take on India in the opening Twenty20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Wednesday.

The three-match series serves as a preparation for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia next month.