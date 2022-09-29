'Hitman' makes it a special day for Indian fans | Video

It was a memorable win for Team India as they outplayed South Africa by eights wickets in the first T20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Indian medium-pacers produced a terrific display of swing bowling to restrict the Proteas to 106/8 after captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. The new-ball pair of Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh reduced the visitors to 9/5 by the third over. Despite the recovery, the Indians had it easy as unbeaten fifties by K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav guided them home.

Rohit made it a special day for a section of the fans as he obliged the autograph hunters after the presentation ceremony.

The second match of the series will be played at Guwahati on Sunday. The final game is scheduled to be played at Indore on Tuesday.