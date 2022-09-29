Malayalam
India suffer a big blow as Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

PTI
Published: September 29, 2022 03:21 PM IST Updated: September 29, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah
India will sorely miss Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," the senior official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20Is against Australia, had travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery. 

