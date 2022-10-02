President's Cup T20: Fanoos stars for KCA Eagles

Fazil Fanoos's triple strikes set up KCA Eagles' five-wicket win over KCA Tigers in the KCA TCM President's Cup T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Eagles bowled out Tigers for 106 in 20 overs. Player-of-the-match Fanoos was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 3/22. K M Asif, Vaishak Chandran:and Nipun Babu picked up two wickets each.

Basil Thampi was the top-scorer with 23.

Arjun A K smashed an unbeaten 32 off 25 balls as Eagles romped home with 15 balls to spare. Krishna Prasad and Abhiram Hrithwik chipped in with 21 runs each.

Brief scores: KCA Tigers 106 in 20 overs (Basil Thampi 23; Fazil Fanoos 3/22,K M Asif 2/14, Nipun Babu 2/16, Vaishak Chandran 2/24) lost to KCA Eagles 110/5 in 17.3 overs (Arjun AK 32, Krishna Prasad 21, Abhiram Hrithwik 21; Mohammed Ishaque 2/22).

Points: Eagles 4; Tigers 0.