Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

3rd T20I: Rossouw hits unbeaten ton, SA post 227/3 against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 04, 2022 07:03 PM IST Updated: October 04, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Rilee Rossouw
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw plays a shot against India during the third T20I at the Holkar Cricket stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Photo: AFP/ Punit Paranjpe
Topic | Cricket

Indore: Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa posted 227/3 against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

Rossouw made 100 off 48 hitting eight sixes and seven boundaries. Opener Quinton de Kock made 68. Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, hoping for a clean sweep, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl after winning the toss.

RELATED ARTICLES

India have made three changes with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul getting rested while Arshdeep misses out with an injury.

Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have been included in the XI.

The visitors have made just one change, by bringing in Dwayne Pretorius in place of Nortje.

Teams
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav,, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.