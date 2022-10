Sanju to lead Kerala in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament to be held at Mohali from October 11.



Ranji captain Sachin Baby has been named Sanju's deputy in the 17-member squad.

Kerala open their campaign against Arunachal Pradesh on October 11. Karnataka, Haryana, Services, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya are the other teams in Group C.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Rohan S Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby (vice-capt), Abdul Basit, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, Basil N P, Faizal Fanoos, K M Asif, S Sachin.

Head coach: Tinu Yohannan

Assistant coach: Retheesh Retnakumar

Kerala's fixtures

Versus Arunachal Pradesh, Oct 11, 9.30 am

Versus Karnataka, Oct 12, 4.30 pm

Versus Haryana, Oct 14, 11 am

Versus Services, Oct 16, 9 am

Versus Maharashtra, Oct 18, 1.30 pm

Versus Jammu & Kashmir, Oct 20, 11 am

Versus Meghalaya, Oct 22, 1.30 pm