KCA President's Cup: Azharuddeen sets up Lions' title triumph

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2022 04:13 PM IST Updated: October 06, 2022 04:53 PM IST
KCA Lions
It was a memorable campaign for KCA Lions. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Mohammed Azharuddeen's 50-ball unbeaten 80 powered KCA Lions to an easy six-wicket win over KCA Eagles in the final of the KCA President's Cup T20 tournament at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

M P Sreeroop's three-wicket haul helped Lions led by Sijomon Joseph to restrict Eagles to 124/5 in 20 overs. Abhiram Hrithwik (37) Sachin Baby : (33) did the bulk of the scoring for Eagles who chose to bat.

Azharuddeen made it a stroll in the park for Lions as they chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.

Azharuddeen was named both player of the final and player of the series.

Brief scores: KCA Eagles 124/5 in 20 overs (Abhiram Hrithwik 37, Sachin Baby 33; M P Sreeroop 3/14) lost to KCA Lions 130/4 in 17.2 overs (Mohammad Azharuddeen : 80 not out; Vaishak Chandran 2/15).

Player of the final and player of the series: Azharuddeen

Promising youngster : Shoun Roger

Best bowler : Sreeroop

Best batsman : Sachin Baby

Best all-rounder : Abdul Basith

