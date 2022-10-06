Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup: Indian team leaves for Australia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Men in Blue
The Men in Blue are attempting to regain the title after a long gap of 15 years. Photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

The Indian cricket team departed for Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup in the early hours of Thursday. The Men in Blue, who won the inaugural edition in 2007 under M S Dhoni, are attempting to regain the title after a long gap of 15 years.

The qualifiers begin on October 16, while Super 12 action starts on October 22.

Rohit Sharma's men open their campaign with a marquee clash against Pakistan in the Super 12 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers complete India's group. The top-two will qualify for the semifinals.

RELATED ARTICLES

India failed to get past the group stage in the last edition held in the UAE. After the debacle, Team India have been flying high under the new captain-coach combination of Rohit and Rahul Dravid barring the shock exit in the Asia Cup.

The BCCI posted the picture of the Indian contingent departing for the T20 World Cup on it's Twitter handle.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.