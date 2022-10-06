T20 World Cup: Indian team leaves for Australia

The Indian cricket team departed for Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup in the early hours of Thursday. The Men in Blue, who won the inaugural edition in 2007 under M S Dhoni, are attempting to regain the title after a long gap of 15 years.

The qualifiers begin on October 16, while Super 12 action starts on October 22.

Rohit Sharma's men open their campaign with a marquee clash against Pakistan in the Super 12 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers complete India's group. The top-two will qualify for the semifinals.

India failed to get past the group stage in the last edition held in the UAE. After the debacle, Team India have been flying high under the new captain-coach combination of Rohit and Rahul Dravid barring the shock exit in the Asia Cup.

The BCCI posted the picture of the Indian contingent departing for the T20 World Cup on it's Twitter handle.