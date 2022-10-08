Malayalam
Women's Asia Cup: Shafali stars as India bounce back with big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2022 04:08 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma top-scored for India. Photo: Twitter@BCCIWomen
Topic | Cricket

Sylhet (Bangladesh): Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls and picked up 2/10 off her four overs as India outplayed Bangladesh by 50 runs in a women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Saturday.

The Indians, who suffered a shock loss to Pakistan on Friday, scored 159/5 before restricting Bangladesh to 100/7.
Opting to bat, stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) and Shafali added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah Rodriguees (35 not out) and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs.

The Indian bowlers then defended the total easily, restricting the home side to 100/7.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with 36 while Fargana Hoque made 30.

Sneh Rana
Sneh Rana celebrates after providing the first breakthrough. Photo: Twitter@BCCIWomen

For India, Shafali and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: India 159/5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Jemimah Rodriguees 35 not out; Rumana Ahmed 3/27) bt Bangladesh 100/7 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 36, Fargana Hoque 30; Shafali Verma 2/10, Deepti Sharma 2/13).

(With inputs from PTI)

