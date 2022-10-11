Third ODI: India bowl out South Africa for 99 in decider

New Delhi: A clinical India bowled out South Africa for 99 in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up 4/18, while Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shahbaz Ahmed scalped two each.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 34 as the Protes folded up in just 27.1 overs.

Sundar gave India the opening through after Shikhar Dhawan opted to bowl. The offie dismissed Quinton de Kock for six.

Siraj accounted for Janneman Malan (15) and Reeza Hendricks (3) as the Proteas slumped to 26/3.

Aiden Markram was caught by Sanju Samson off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling for three.

Stand-in captain David Miller too did not last long as he was clean bowled by Sundar for seven.

It soon became worse for South Africa as Kuldeep Yadav castled Andile Phehlukwayo for five.

Wet outfield had delayed the toss in the beginning of the match.



The series is tied 1-1. South Africa won the first match in Lucknow by nine runs, while India won the second game at Ranchi by seven wickets.

India had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

The teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.



South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (Capt), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi