Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala thrash Arunachal Pradesh in just 29 balls

Chandigarh: Kerala began their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at Mohali on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Kerala restricted Arunachal to 53/6 in a match reduced to 11-overs-a-side due to rain and bad light. Kerala openers Rohan Kunnummal and Vishnu Vinod chased down the target in just 4.5 overs. Rohan smashed an unbeaten 32 off 13 balls, while Vishnu made 23 not out off 16 balls.

Earlier, Arunachal huffed and puffed to 53/6. Opener Dora top-scored with 18, while spinners Sijomon Joseph and S Midun scalped two each.

Sachin Baby led Kerala in the absence of regular captain Sanju Samson who is away in Delhi with the Indian ODI team.

Kerala next meet Karnataka in Group C on Wednesday (4.30 pm).

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 53/6 in 11 overs (S Midhun 2/10, Sijomon Joseph 2/11) lost to Kerala 55/0 in 4.5 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 32 not out, Vishnu Vinod 23 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Arunachal 0.