Indian players enjoy themselves at Rottnest Island | Photos

The Indian cricket team members had a fun day out at the Rottnest Island in Perth on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted photos of the Indian players chilling out.

The Indian players are gearing up for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia on Sunday.

The Men in Blue take on Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Coming up soon on https://t.co/OCK6Wj6LYv!#TeamIndia's fun day out at the Rottnest Island 🌞🏖️



📸- Tourism Australia pic.twitter.com/iLeybWb0rQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2022

The Indians will meet Australia (Monday) and New Zealand (next Wednesday) in their warm-up matches ahead of the Pakistan game.