Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.



Sachin has been named captain in the absence of Sanju Samson who has been picked in the Indian team for the New Zealand tour.

Opener Rahul P will be Sachin's deputy in the 17-member squad.

Kerala open their campaign against Haryana on November 12.

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Andhra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are the other teams in the group.

The squad: Sachin Baby (capt), Rahul P (vice-capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Abdul Bazith, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Sachin S, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P, Fanoos F, K M Asif , S Midhun

Kerala's matches

Versus Haryana, November 12

Versus Arunachal Pradesh, November 13

Versus Goa, November 15

Versus Chhattisgarh, November 17

Versus Andhra, November 19

Versus Bihar, November 21

Versus Tamil Nadu, November 23