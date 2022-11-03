Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Sachin Baby
Sachin Baby will be at the helm. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

Sachin has been named captain in the absence of Sanju Samson who has been picked in the Indian team for the New Zealand tour.

Opener Rahul P will be Sachin's deputy in the 17-member squad.

Kerala open their campaign against Haryana on November 12.

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Andhra, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are the other teams in the group.

The squad: Sachin Baby (capt), Rahul P (vice-capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Abdul Bazith, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Sachin S, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Akhil Scaria, Basil N P, Fanoos F, K M Asif , S Midhun

Kerala's matches

Versus Haryana, November 12

Versus Arunachal Pradesh, November 13

Versus Goa, November 15

Versus Chhattisgarh, November 17

Versus Andhra, November 19

Versus Bihar, November 21

Versus Tamil Nadu, November 23

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.