Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Rain-hit 3rd T20I ends in tie by DLS, India win series 1-0

PTI
Published: November 22, 2022 04:59 PM IST Updated: November 22, 2022 05:58 PM IST
hardik-pandya
India’s captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. Photo: Marty Melville/AFP
Topic | Cricket

Napier: India clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption here on Tuesday.

India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat.

Chasing the total, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play.

RELATED ARTICLES

With incessant rain lashing McLean Park, the match couldn't be resumed.

India were at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play and hence the fixture was declared a tie.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37).

India: 75 for 4 in 9 overs (Hardik Pandya 30 not out; Tim Southee 2/27).

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.