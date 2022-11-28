Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes world record seven sixes in an over | Video

Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a world record seven sixes in an over during the quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-day championship in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gaikwad hit seven sixes in the penultimate over of the innings bowled by Shiva Singh, which included a no-ball. The 43 runs conceded by Shiva Singh is the most by any bowler in a single over in List A cricket.

Gaikwad joined Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera to have hit six sixes in an over.

Gaikwad's unbeaten 220 off 159 balls powered Maharashtra to 330/5. His innings contained 10 fours and 16 sixes.