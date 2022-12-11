Dear cricket, give me one more chance: Karun Nair's emotional plea

New Delhi: Middle-order batter Karun Nair posted an emotional message in which he wrote, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance".

Hailed as a future star once, Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in December, 2016, in Chennai.

He was immediately the talk of the town but consecutive failures against Australia in March, 2017, meant he lost his place in the Test squad and has not played for India since.

Taking to Twitter, Nair posted an emotional message, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance."

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

The 31-year-old's tweet came on the day he was omitted from the Karnataka squad for the Ranji Trophy matches against Services and Pondicherry.