IPL auction: 405 players to go under the hammer

New Delhi: A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the IPL player auction in Kochi on December 23 (Friday).

A total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-six additional players were requested by the teams, which means a total of 405 players will be presented in the final list, stated an IPL media release.

The auction will start at 2.30 pm (IST).

Out of the 405 players, 273 are Indians while 132 are overseas players. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282, while four are from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore with 19 overseas players slotted in the highest bracket.

England Test captain Ben Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are among the players with the maximum reserve price.

Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan, Rilee Rossouw, and Rassie van der Dussen are the other noticeable names who have been included in the highest bracket.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the biggest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab Kings (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai Super Kigs (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat Titans (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 8.75 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 7.05 crore).



(With inputs from IANS)