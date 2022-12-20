Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ICC rates Gabba pitch 'below average'

Reuters
Published: December 20, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Dean Elgar
South African captain Dean Elgar walks back after being dismiseed on the opening day of the Brisbane Test. File photo: AFP/Patrick Hamilton
Topic | Cricket

Brisbane's Gabba cricket ground has received one demerit point after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the pitch for the first Test between Australia and South Africa - which ended in two days - "below average".

Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch, with South Africa captain Dean Elgar saying he had asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing.

"Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers," said Richie Richardson, a member of the governing body's elite panel of match referees.

"There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships."

Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.