Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby lead Kerala's fightback

Jaipur: Captain Sanju Samson and senior player Sachin Baby rescued Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Rajasthan here on Wednesday.

Sanju made a strokeful 82, while Sachin remained unbeaten on 109 as Kerala ended the day on 268/8 after Rajasthan made 337 in their first innings. The visitors trail the home side by 69 runs.

Kerala were reeling at 31/3 before Sachin joined hands with Sanju. The left-right combination added 145 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sanju hit 14 fours in his 106-ball knock.

Last match's centurion Akshay Chandran was run out for five, while Jalaj Saxena departed for 21.

Sachin notched up his eighth first-class hundred. Sachin's knock was laced with 13 fours from 174 balls.

He put on 42 for the seventh wicket in the company of Sijomon Joseph (10). Basil Thampi got out for a duck off the last ball of the day.

Rajasthan, who resumed on 310/5, lost their last five wickets for just 27 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 337.

Saxena was the pick of the Kerala bowlers, with figures of 3/78. Basil and M D Nidheesh scalped two, while Sijomon and Fanoos F chipped in with one each.

Salman Khan made 74 before getting run out.

Kerala badly missed opener Rohan Kunnummal who failed to make the playing eleven with an injury. Opener P Rahul (10) was the first to go, while Shoun Roger fell for a duck. Rohan Prem departed for 18 as Kerala slipped to 31/3 before Sanju and Sachin led the fightback.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 337 in 97 overs (Deepak Hooda 133, Salman Khan 74; Jalaj Saxena 3/78) versus Kerala 268/8 in 73 overs (Sachin Baby 109 batting, Sanju Samson 82; Aniket Choudhary 3/73, Manav Suthar 3/75).