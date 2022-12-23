IPL auction: List of sold & unsold players

A total of 79 players were sold in the Indian Pemier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday.

Sold players

1. Shakib Al Hasan (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore ($ 150,000)

2. Joe Root (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore ($ 121,000)

3. Abdul Basith sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

4. Raghav Goyal (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

5. Yudhvir Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

6. Naveen-Ul-Haq (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

7. Akash Vasisht (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

8. Mandeep Singh (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

9. M Ashwin (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

10. K M Asif (Base price Rs 30 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh ($ 36,000)

11. Anmolpreet Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

12. Adam Zampa (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Rs Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.5 crore ($ 182,000)

13. Akeal Hosein (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs 1 crore ($ 121,000)

14. Litton Das (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

15. Rilee Rossouw (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.6 crore ($ 560,000)

16. Shivam Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

17. Bhagath Varma (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

18. Nehal Wadhera (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

19. Mohit Rathee (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

20. Ajay Mandal (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

21. Kulwant Khejroliya (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,0000)

22. Sonu Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

23. Kunal Rathore (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RR for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

24. Avinash Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 60 lakh ($ 73,000)

25. Nitish Kumar Reddy (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)



26. David Wiese (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 1 crore ($ 121,000)



27. Swapnil Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 20 lakh (24,000)



28. Mohit Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)



29. Josh Little (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 4.4 crore ($ 536,000)



30. Suyash Sharma (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)



31. Rajan Kumar (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 70 lakh ($ 85,000)



32. Vidwath Kaverappa (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)



33. Vishnu Vinod (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

34. Urvil Patel (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

35. Donovan Ferreira (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

36. Prerak Mankad (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)



37. Duan Jansen (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

38. Mayank Dagar (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 1.8 crore ($ 219,000)

39. Manoj Bhandage (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

40. Harpreet Bhatia (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 40 lakh ($ 48,000)

41. Amit Mishra (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

42. Piyush Chawla (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

43. Kylie Jamieson (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to CSK for Rs 1 crore ($ 121,000)



44. Daniel Sams (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 75 lakh ($ 91,000)

45. Romario Shepherd (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

46. Will Jacks (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to RCB for Rs 3.2 crore ($ 390,000)

47. Manish Pandey (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore ($ 292,000)

48. Himanshu Sharma (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

49. Mukesh Kumar (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore ($ 670,000)

50. Shivam Mavi (Base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore ($ 731,000)

51. Yash Thakur (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 45 lakh ($ 54,000)

52. Vaibhav Arora (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 60 lakh ($ 73,000)

53.Upendra Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 25 lakh ($ 30,000)

54. K S Bharat (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.2 crore ($ 146,000)

55. N Jagadeesan (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to KKR for Rs 90 lakh ($ 109,000)

56. Nishant Sindhu (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs 60 lakh ($ 73,000)

57. Sanvir Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

58. Samarth Vyas (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

59. Vivrant Sharma (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 2.6 crore ($ 317,000)

60. Shaik Rasheed (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh ($ 24,000)

61. Mayank Markande (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

62. Adil Rashid (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to SRH for Rs 2 crore ($ 243,000)

63. Ishant Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

64. Jhye Richardson (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore ($ 182,000)

65. Jaydev Unadkat (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to LSG for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

66. Reece Topley (Base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore ($ 231,000)

67. Phil Salt (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore ($ 243,000)

68. Heinrich Klaasen (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs 5.25 crore ($ 640,000)

69. Nicholas Pooran (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to LSG for Rs 16 crore ($ 1,951,000)

70. Ben Stokes (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to CSK for Rs 16.25 crore ($ 1,981,000)

71. Cameron Green (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore ($ 2,134,000)

72. Jason Holder (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore ($ 701,000)

73. Sikandar Raza (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

74. Odean Smith (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)

75. Sam Curran (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore ($ 2,256,000)



76. Ajinkya Rahane (Base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to CSK for Rs 50 lakh ($ 60,000)



77. Mayank Agarwal (Base price Rs 1 crore) sold to SRH for Rs 8.25 crore ($ 1,006,000)

78. Harry Brook (Base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to SRH for Rs 13.25 crore ($ 1,615,000)

79. Kane Williamson (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore ($ 243,000)

Unsold players



1. Ekant Sen (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

2. Prashant Chopra (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

3. Luke Wood (Base price Rs 1 crore)

4. Johnson Charles (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

5. Dilshan Madushanka (Base price Rs 50 lakh)



6. Tom Curran (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

7. Rehan Ahmed (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

8. G Ajitesh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

9. Sanjay Yadav (Base price Rs 20 lakh)



10. Sumeet Verma (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

11. Himanshu Bisht (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

12. Shubhang Hegde (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

13. Deepesh Nailwal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

14. Trilok Nag (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

15. Shubham Kapse (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

16. Utkarsh Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

17. Jitendar Pal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

18. B Surya (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

19. R Sanjay (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

20. Priyank Panchal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

21. Varun Aaron (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

22. Richard Gleeson (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

23. Jamie Overton (Base price Rs 2 crore)

24. Yuvraj Chudasama (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

25. Tejas Baroka (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

26. Paul van Meekeren (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

27. Akash Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

28. Karan Shinde (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

29. B Indrajith (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

30. J Suchith (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

31. Suryansh Shedge (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

32. Wayne Parnell (Base price Rs 75 lakh)

33. Will Smeed (Base price Rs 40 lakh)

34. Blessing Muzarabani (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

35. Dushmanth Chameera (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

36. Taskin Ahmed (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

37. Sandeep Sharma (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

38. Riley Meredith (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

39. Dasun Shanaka (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

40. Jimmy Neesham (Base price Rs 2 crore)

41. Mohammad Nabi (Base price Rs 1 crore)

42. Daryl Mitchell (Base price Rs 1 crore)

43. Dawid Malan (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

44. Travis Head (Base price Rs 2 crore)

45. Sherfane Rutherford (Base price Rs 1.5 crore)

46. Rassie van der Dussen (Base price Rs 2 crore)

47. Paul Stirling (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

48. S Midhun (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

49. Shreyas Gopal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

50. Izharulhaq Naveed (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

51. Chintal Gandhi (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

52. Lance Morris (Base price Rs 30 lakh)

53. Mujtaba Yousuf (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

54. Mohammed Azharuddeen (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

55. Dinesh Bana (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

56. Sumit Kumar (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

57. Shashank Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

58. Abhimanyu Easwaran (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

59. Corbin Bosch (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

60. Saurabh Kumar (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

61. Priyam Garg (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

62. Himmat Singh (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

63. Rohan Kunnummal (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

64. Shubham Khajuria (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

65. L R Chethan (Base price Rs 20 lakh)

66. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price Rs 1 crore)

67. Tabraiz Shamsi (Base price Rs 1 crore)

68. Kusal Mendis (Base price Rs 50 lakh)

69. Tom Banton (Base price Rs 2 crore)

70. Chris Jordan (Base price Rs 2 crore)

71. Adam Milne (Base price Rs 2 crore)