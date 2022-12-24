Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL auction: Who's Vivrant Sharma?

IANS
Published: December 24, 2022 12:33 PM IST Updated: December 24, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Vivrant Sharma
Vivrant Sharma is a left-handed batsman and a leg-spin bowler. File photo: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Jammu: After Parvez Rasool, Abdul Samad and pace sensation Umran Malik, Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma became the latest cricketer from the Union Territory to join the Indian Premier League after he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore at the mini auction held in Kochi on Friday.

After making his first-class debut in 2021, the 23-year-old Sharma has represented J& K in nine T20 matches so far, scoring 191 runs at 23.87 with a highest of 63, besides scalping six wickets with an economy rate of 5.73 with best figures of 4/13.

In 14 List A matches, Sharma has scored 519 runs at 39.92 with a highest score of 154 not out. He also has eight wickets against his name with best figures of 4/22.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sharma is a left-handed batsman and a leg-spin bowler.

Once SRH won the bid to rope in Sharma, congratulatory messages poured in on social media.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.