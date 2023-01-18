Malayalam
Ranji Trophy: Sachin, Saxena lift Kerala to 342

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Jalaj Saxena
Jalaj Saxena made a fine 57. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Sachin Baby's 141 and a fine 57 by Jalaj Saxena helped Kerala post 342 in their first innings in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Karnataka on Wednesday.

Resuming on 224/6, Kerala added 118 more in the first session on day two at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba.

Sachin's brilliant 307-ball knock was ended by leggie Shreyas Gopal. The southpaw hit 17 fours and a six

Sachin and Saxena added 88 for the seventh wicket.

Pacer Vasuki Kaushik picked up his fifth wicket by removing Saxena with the total on 299. Saxena's 134-ball innings contained seven fours and a six.

Captain Sijomon Joseph chipped in with 24. M D Nidheesh (22) and Vaisakh Chandran (12) added 25 for the last wicket.

Kaushik wrapped up the Kerala innings by trapping Nidheesh in front of the wicket to return figures of 6/54.

Brief scores: Kerala 342 in 130.1 overs (Sachin Baby 141, Jalaj Saxena 57; Vasuki Kaushik 6/54, Shreyas Gopal 2/69) vs Karnataka.

